ISLAMABAD / KARACHI : A total of 116 flights from various international airports in Pakistan to Middle Eastern destinations have been cancelled, affecting thousands of passengers. The cancellations involve flights to the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and other countries.

From Jinnah International Airport, 32 flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain were cancelled. Islamabad International Airport saw 28 cancellations, Allama Iqbal International Airport had 20, and Bacha Khan International Airport recorded 16 cancellations.

Other affected airports included Multan International Airport with 10 flights, Faisalabad International Airport with 4 flights, and Quetta International Airport with 2 flights cancelled.

The impacted airlines include Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, PIA, Air Blue, Flydubai, Qatar Airways, and Fly Jinnah.

Aviation officials stated that the cancellations were due to the closure of airspace in several Middle Eastern countries.

Authorities have advised passengers to confirm the latest flight status with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

Association sources added that, so far, a total of 9,500 flights have been cancelled at seven Middle Eastern airports due to regional tensions.