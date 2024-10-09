Dubai: South Africa defeated Scotland by 80 runs in the eleventh match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Chasing a target of 167 runs, Scotland were bowled out for 86 runs in 17.5 overs in the Group B match played in Dubai.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and batted first and scored 166 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. Laura Wollwardt 40, Tazmin Burts and Marizan Kapp 43, 43 runs were the highlights.

It should be noted that this is Scotland’s third consecutive defeat in the tournament, South Africa won two matches and lost one match.