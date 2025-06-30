Renowned Pakistani actor Mahwish Hayat has described marriage as a ‘gamble’ and stressed that she is in no rush to make such an important decision.

In an exclusive interview with Fuchsia Magazine, the actress opened up about her career aspirations, personal beliefs, and societal double standards.

Hayat revealed her ambition to venture into directing, sharing that she closely observes directors’ work on drama sets, noting even the smallest details to prepare for her future behind the camera. She also spoke of her deep spiritual connection with Almighty, finding solace in private conversations with the divine.

Addressing societal norms, Hayat criticized the double standards faced by actors in Pakistan. She pointed out that while men in the industry are allowed to age gracefully and often appear on-screen with younger actresses without scrutiny, women are unfairly expected to defy aging. “In our society, we place too much emphasis on an actress’s age, often ignoring her skills, hard work, and talent,” she remarked.

Hayat contrasted this with Western industries, where aging is less stigmatized, and noted that Bollywood tends to celebrate actors who maintain their fitness despite advancing years.

On topic of marriage, Hayat described herself as ‘somewhat romantic’ but grounded in practicality. She expressed her desire to marry someone who brings peace to her life and earns her complete trust.

“Marriage is a gamble,” she stated candidly, adding that she will not rush into it. While acknowledging that marriage may be a priority for some, Hayat stressed her intent to make a well-considered decision, choosing a partner who understands and supports her.