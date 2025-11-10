Karachi: Maulana Tariq Jameel’s son Yousuf Jameel broke his silence on the criticism of his father on social media after performing the Nikah of Dr. Nabiha Ali.

In his video message, Maulana Yousuf Jameel said that Maulana Tariq Jameel recently performed the Nikah of a doctor (Dr. Nabiha Ali), after which he is being severely criticized.

He explained that Maulana Tariq Jameel did not even know the woman. A friend of Maulana had requested to perform the Nikah, to which he did not refuse, because he has performed thousands of Nikahs in his life and he does not reject anyone who comes with a request to perform Nikah.

Yousuf Jameel said that Maulana’s identity and life are not hidden from anyone, his religious services have spanned a long period. A person who is public due to serving religion has to take many things into account morally.

He said that if there is any mistake, then criticism must be made, but there are a few reports in this matter. If anyone still thinks that Maulana should be criticized, then they should.

Yousuf Jamil said that his father has started conducting very few Nikahs due to health problems and aging, but he has not completely stopped this practice. It is not easy to change a person’s old habits, and people also feel happy that Maulana conducts their Nikah. That is why they do not see who is coming to conduct Nikah.

He said that it is almost impossible for anyone to apply a filter as to whose Nikah to conduct and whose not, especially when it is a public figure.

Yousuf Jamil admitted that Maulana Tariq Jamil should not have sat with a woman, and it is not even allowed by Sharia, but this aspect should also be seen that Maulana is a 72-year-old elder, neither 30 nor of the age of desire. The women he conducts Nikahs for are the age of his daughters, these are the girls for whom Maulana is like an elder.

Yousuf Jamil further said that Dr. Nabiha crossed the line, she did not care who was performing her Nikah, and did not care about the sanctity of our residence.

He said that Maulana Tariq Jamil is a great elder, and it is necessary for those who come to his house to keep in mind etiquette and respect. Videos were made on the occasion of the Nikah, which also included songs. There is no ban on celebrating, but it should have been seen in whose house all this is happening.

He expressed regret that after this incident, there has been a negative reaction to Maulana, people are sending videos and messages, the pressure of which Maulana is having to bear. He said that people must criticize, but also see who is really responsible for this, because Maulana had no idea that the woman would adopt such an attitude or present this incident in this way on social media.

Yousuf Jamil finally said that one should not ignore the services of someone’s entire life based on one incident. Dr. Nabiha made the Nikah ceremony a social media activity instead of a serious occasion. Maulana’s personality and video were misused even though he is a very kind and simple-minded person. If he had even the slightest idea that all this would happen, he would have definitely forbidden this from happening in my house.