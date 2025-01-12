Multan: JUI-F Pakistan chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that despite the lack of implementation of the constitution in the country, we cannot give up our constitutional and political struggle.

Addressing a ceremony at Jamia Khair Madaris in Multan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that whoever lives his life under the guidance of religion will never stumble, but the most difficult thing in a country acquired in the name of Islam is to demand Islam.

He said that we are not only fighting for madrassas but also for the existence of Pakistan. Despite the lack of implementation of the constitution, we cannot give up the constitutional and political struggle.

He said that when the opportunity arose in the political struggle, we made our stand known to both the government and the opposition. The Madrassas Bill was passed with the cooperation of the government and the opposition.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that success was achieved when all the scholars stood firmly on one stand.

The head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam said that Allah Almighty has made struggle obligatory upon us, but has not made the result our responsibility. Every effort that is for the sake of the supreme word of Allah is jihad. We are obligated within the limits of our ability and not beyond it. The path of action that our great leaders have shown us is our guide.