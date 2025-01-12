Renowned Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared the story of her biggest challenge in life, namely losing weight, with her fans.

She completed the journey from 96 kg to 45 kg with great determination and hard work. In an old interview, Sara told how obesity affected her health and self-confidence and how she struggled to defeat it.

Sara Ali Khan said in the interview, “I was not just fat, I broke the weight machine.” She added that it is easy to put yourself down due to obesity, but this is a harmful thought. Sara admitted that “I always have to pay attention to my weight because it affects not only appearance but also the hormonal system.” Sara said that she got the inspiration to lose weight from director Karan Johar, who told her to lose half of her weight when he offered her a film.

She added that “losing weight is not only important for beauty but also for health.” Sarah said that she resorted to cardio, exercises and a healthy diet to lose weight.

She advised those who are suffering from obesity to monitor their diet and health, as it affects not only physical but also mental health.