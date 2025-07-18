At least three officers were killed in an explosion at a police training center in Los Angeles, California, US.

According to a global news agency, the incident that occurred at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Biscailuz Training Center was confirmed by US Attorney General Pam Bondi on the social media platform “X”.

She said that this appears to be a horrific incident in which at least three law enforcement officers lost their lives. The investigation is ongoing and more information is being obtained.

According to the local newspaper “LA Times”, sources said on condition of anonymity that the explosion occurred when the bomb squad personnel of the training center were transporting explosives.

After the explosion, the affected area was sealed off, while local and federal agencies are at the scene and efforts are underway to determine the nature and cause of the explosion.