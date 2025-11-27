Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife Mashal Malik has said that a public relations campaign has been officially launched from today for the release of Yasin Malik.

Talking to the media, Mashal Malik said that Yasin Malik has been sentenced to death by the Indian judiciary, I and my daughter have started public relations from today.

She said that we have not started holding any meetings or rallies, we will just contact the people.

Mashal Malik said that an unsuccessful attempt is being made to hang Yasin Malik, if anything happens to Yasin Malik’s life, not a nuclear bomb but a hydrogen bomb will also be used.

Mashal Malik further said that Yasin Malik went on a hunger strike only for the sake of Kashmir, Yasin Malik’s life is very important for this region, I am living the life of a widow and my daughter is longing for her father’s voice.