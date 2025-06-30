By Sardar Khan Niazi

When the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recently expressed frustration with his media team, lamenting that they had failed to build a compelling narrative around his government’s performance, I couldn’t help but think of Punjab — and how starkly different the story is there.

In the world of modern politics and governance, it is no longer enough to simply work hard or launch projects. If the work is not communicated to the people, if it fails to find a voice and narrative, it fades into irrelevance. This is where narrative-building becomes not just a media exercise, but a strategic pillar of governance.

In this regard, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stands remarkably fortunate. Unlike her Khyber Pakhtunkhwa counterpart, she is backed by a vibrant, articulate and highly effective media team — with Information Minister Azma Bokhari at the helm. It would not be an exaggeration to say that Azma Bokhari has built not just a media strategy but a narrative — a story of governance that truly represents Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, sincerity, and vision with power and clarity.

In today’s political arena , narratives shape perception, and perception often shapes reality. A well-crafted narrative doesn’t just inform the public — it builds trust, legitimacy and continuity. Azma Bokhari, with her tireless efforts and sharp political instincts, has provided the Punjab government with precisely this edge.

But she’s not working alone. Behind the scenes, the Secretary Information and the Director General of Public Relations are equally committed, working in sync to ensure that every policy, every reform, and every initiative sees the light of day and reaches the people it’s meant to serve. Together, they have ensured that the government’s performance is not just confined to files and reports, but is being actively translated into a public message.

This is the silent success of Punjab , not just in governance, but in the communication of governance.

When a bridge is built, it is not merely a structure of concrete and steel. It is, potentially, a symbol of development, of outreach, of change. But without narrative, even a magnificent bridge remains invisible to the public eye. In Punjab, the media team has ensured that such symbols don’t go unnoticed. From health reforms to education initiatives, from infrastructure projects to women’s empowerment, the narrative is alive, structured and coherent.

In contrast, the lament from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa narrates another story. A failure.

This contrast teaches us an important lesson: governance in the 21st century is a twofold challenge. One, to deliver. Two, to communicate that delivery. Fail at either, and the public verdict will remain incomplete.

Maryam Nawaz’s team seems to understand this well. They are not merely broadcasting information; they are crafting a story , a narrative of a woman at the helm, leading with grace, resolve and discipline. And that narrative, regardless of one’s political leanings, deserves recognition.

Narratives don’t emerge overnight. They require consistency, clarity and credibility. Punjab’s success in this domain should serve as a case study for others, especially those struggling to connect with their electorate despite genuine efforts on the ground.

Governments today need more than just good intentions and hard work. They need voices that echo, messages that resonate, and stories that inspire.

In Punjab, that story is being told and told well.