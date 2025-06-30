PAKPATTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took strict action on the complaints of patients at Pakpattan DHQ Hospital and directed to register a case against CO Health Pakpattan and MS of the hospital and arrest both of them and suspend several other officials found guilty of negligence.

According to Express News, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited DHQ Hospital Pakpattan where she inspected various wards and during this time, patients and families raised a lot of complaints about mismanagement, negligence and other issues in the hospital.

The patients told the Punjab Chief Minister that despite the availability of medicines, medicines were being ordered from outside in collusion with the pharmacy, on this occasion the MS and other responsible officials tried to cover up the facts.

Taking strict action in the light of the complaints of the patients, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed to register a case against CO Health Pakpattan Dr. Sohail Asghar and MS Dr. Adnan Ghaffar for criminal negligence and arrest them.

New MS from Sahiwal has been posted to DHQ Hospital Pakpattan.

Patients said that parking fees of Rs 50 and Rs 100 are charged from patients and their families, on complaints of overcharging, the Chief Minister directed the arrest of the owner and in-charge of the parking company

Three lab technicians were dismissed from DHQ Hospital in Pakpattan for colluding with a private lab, three private labs were also sealed for colluding with the staff of Pakpattan Hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered the DC Pakpattan to resign from the charge and audit the hospital’s equipment on this occasion.

On the occasion of her visit to Pakpattan Hospital, Maryam Nawaz said that tough decisions are necessary to make those responsible realize, patients have piled up complaints of ordering medicines from outside.

The Chief Minister also expressed his anger over the AC running in offices, the AC of wards and patients being turned off, severely reprimanded the patients for not getting medicines despite being present in the store and ordered the implementation of Code Red and Code Blue systems in government hospitals.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed steps to ban the use of mobile phones by doctors and paramedical staff during duty in hospitals.

Maryam Nawaz directed the implementation of a pager system for communication in hospitals and said that decisions on all inquiries should be made within a week.

During this, the Chief Minister inspected various wards, stores and labs of the hospital and visited the patients undergoing treatment in the wards and inquired about their condition one by one. Maryam Nawaz talked to the patients and their families sitting in the waiting room of the hospital and inquired about the supply of medicines and treatment.

Maryam Nawaz said that there are medicines in the store and medicines are ordered from outside by writing on a slip, 100 billion rupees are being given for medicine, why are the people not getting medicines?

The Punjab Chief Minister also expressed his anger over the lack of announcement for free medicines in DHQ Hospital and said that if they try, the situation can be known, the situation came to light during a round of the hospital.

He said that 90 percent of patients in DHQ are complaining about ordering medicines from outside, the required machinery and equipment are packed but are not used.

Maryam Nawaz said that those who do not work in hospitals and institutions are the real culprits of the nation, it is not the shortage of doctors and nurses but the lack of sense of service, do people come to hospitals to die, Allah Almighty will also have to answer for criminal negligence, they can escape from me but how can they escape from Allah’s grip?

He said that learn to see other people’s children with your own eyes, weapons are not necessary to kill, criminal negligence can also lead to death.

Inquiry Report

The inquiry report of the Pakpattan DH hospital has said that the MS and MS of the district headquarters have failed to fulfill their administrative responsibility and the hospital’s consultant doctors are not giving adequate time to take care of them.

The inquiry report has said that the equipment required in the hospital is available in the store but has not been used, the reason for the delay in the treatment of patients is the indifference of the consultant, doctors and staff.

The inquiry report further stated that specialist doctors do not conduct rounds on time, there are pads and incubators but they are not functional, the rules and regulations of the DHQ Hospital Pakpattan Healthcare Commission are not being followed completely.

The report states that emergency protocols for patients were not implemented at DHQ Hospital and that the staff at DHQ Hospital Critical Care is not trained.