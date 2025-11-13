Margalla Dialogue, organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), brought together intellectuals and policymakers to deliberate on regional integration, connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), soft power, and internal security.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications Shaza Fatima Khawaja emphasized that technology, especially AI, has become a defining force in modern warfare and governance. She noted that Pakistan is committed to embracing this technological revolution through a national roadmap focused on innovation, production in software and hardware sectors, and strong support for startups and technical experts.

The minister highlighted that computing power and algorithms are reshaping global competition, and Pakistan must ensure it is not left behind in this digital transformation.

IPRI’s Director of Research, Brig (retd) Dr. Raashid Wali Janjua, discussed how AI is transforming the character of warfare and human existence. He explained that autonomous weapon systems, including swarm drones, mark a shift toward AI-driven combat, as seen in conflicts like Gaza, Ukraine, and Pakistan-India.

Dr. Janjua stressed the need for international consensus to update humanitarian laws and establish technical safeguards such as “kill switches” to maintain human oversight in AI-enabled weapons.

Complementing this view, IPRI’s Director Advocacy and Communications, Siddique Humayun, remarked that power has historically followed invention; from cannons to silicon chips and that AI now shapes war, governance, and information flows. He highlighted how algorithms control data, influence narratives, and determine global visibility, integrating deeply into financial markets, social media, and decision-making systems.

The dialogue also explored Pakistan’s soft power and strategic posture. Veteran intellectual Javed Jabbar underscored that while Pakistan’s hard power, such as its nuclear capability, should never be deployed recklessly, it remains an essential component of national strength. He called for greater focus on positive storytelling and projecting humanitarian and constructive actions to build Pakistan’s global image.

Indus Water Commissioner Syed Mehar Ali Shah linked Pakistan’s identity to its rivers, advocating for responsible and peaceful water management domestically and with neighboring riparian states.

Former Corps Commander Lt Gen (retd) Aamer Riaz emphasized transitioning from aid dependence to equity-based partnerships and using “gray power”; a balance of soft and hard power to advance national interests.

Regional connectivity and Afghanistan’s stability were key themes of the session. Ambassador Asif Durrani observed that Afghanistan’s prolonged instability continues to obstruct regional linkages, while former CJCSC Gen. Ehsanul Haq highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to engage the Taliban through trade and humanitarian means despite limited progress in peace talks. Speakers collectively noted that Afghanistan’s lack of international recognition and ongoing turmoil necessitate a multilateral regional approach.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin proposed enhancing trade and connectivity through corridors linking Pakistan with Central Asia, including the Balochistan-Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Kazakhstan route.

Former Afghan diplomat Idrees Zaman concluded that regional peace depends on a coherent, home-grown Afghan stability process, urging the transition from uncertainty toward predictability through cooperation and collective engagement.