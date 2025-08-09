Manchester: Manchester Police have released details about Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali.

Manchester Police say they received a complaint of sexual assault on August 4, while the incident allegedly took place on July 23 within the boundaries of Manchester.

According to the police, a 24-year-old youth was arrested on this charge, however, the accused has been released on bail pending the completion of the investigation.

So far, there has been no comment from Haider Ali or his lawyers.

Yesterday, it was reported that Haider Ali was granted bail after his arrest on the charge of allegedly raping a woman.

Manchester Police has summoned Haider Ali again after two weeks and during this time he is banned from leaving the UK. The incident occurred during the recent tour of England by the Pakistan Shaheens cricket team.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board has suspended Haider Ali, taking the position that he is involved in a criminal case being investigated by Manchester Police, hence he faced immediate suspension.