A man who abused American pop star Ariana Grande during the premiere of the film “Wicked: For Good” in Singapore has been sentenced to 9 days in prison.

The incident caused quite a stir on social media. The man who attacked her on stage has confessed to the crime.

According to the local newspaper The Straits Times, 26-year-old Johnson Wayne was convicted by the court of causing a public disturbance. Wayne calls himself a “stage invader” – a person who breaks through the stage or barriers to get close to celebrities.

He has previously breached the security of live events several times, including concerts by Katy Perry, The Weeknd and the final of the Women’s World Cup 2023.

Judge Christopher Goh said that Wayne had avoided any legal action despite such incidents in the past. Addressing Wayne, he said, “You may have thought that nothing would happen here too, but Mr Wayne… you are wrong. Every action has a price. ”

The judge added that Wayne’s move seemed premeditated and he just wanted to get attention, not the safety of others.

It should be remembered that on November 13, the film’s red carpet event was underway in Singapore when Wayne suddenly broke through the security fence and entered. In the video footage, Wayne can be seen moving quickly and grabbing Ariana. Co-star Cynthia Erivo immediately pushed Wayne away and checked Grande.

Security immediately removed Wayne from there, but surprisingly, he was seen trying to breach security again some time later, for which he was caught.

Wayne was formally arrested on November 14 and has been in custody since that day. Prosecutors described him as a “serial intruder” and demanded a one-week prison sentence.

In court, when the judge asked Wayne if he wanted to say anything, he replied, “I won’t do that again, Your Honor.” To which the judge asked if this was just a formality? Wayne assured, “No, I really will stop.”