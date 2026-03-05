His Excellency Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, attended the first ASEAN Heads of Mission (HOMs) meeting chaired by Indonesia in its capacity as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI). The meeting was led by His Excellency Chandra Warsenanto Sukotjo, Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, who currently holds the ACI chairmanship for the first half of 2026.

The meeting focused on the proposed programme for the year and strategies to enhance ASEAN’s presence and visibility in Pakistan. Discussions highlighted closer engagement across diplomatic, cultural, and economic initiatives, aiming to showcase ASEAN as a united and dynamic regional bloc within Pakistan.

Following the meeting, the Heads of Mission joined an Iftar dinner, offering an informal setting to discuss regional cooperation and strengthen personal and professional ties among ASEAN representatives.

Malaysia remains committed to supporting ASEAN’s collaborative efforts in Pakistan and continues to support Indonesia’s leadership in its chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Islamabad, contributing to initiatives that foster regional understanding, partnership, and greater cooperation across diplomatic and socio‑economic sectors.