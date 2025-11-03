Islamabad , His Excellency Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Malaysia to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Thailand, on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of the Kingdom of Thailand.

His Excellency conveyed profound sorrow and sympathy to the Royal Family, the Government, and the people of Thailand during this period of national mourning. Malaysia stands in solidarity with the people of Thailand in mourning the loss of a beloved and respected monarch.

The thoughts and prayers of the Government and people of Malaysia remain with the Royal Family and the people of Thailand in this time of grief.