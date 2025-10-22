Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, has said that sustainable development and effective governance in Pakistan depend on including every citizen in the decision-making process.

He addressed the inaugural session of the “Awaaz 2 Program” held in Islamabad, where a detailed discussion was held on the promotion of social inclusion, institutional accountability, and public participation.

Ahsan Iqbal said that making social inclusion and institutional accountability a part of the national development agenda is the need of the hour.

He said that no country can make real progress unless its policies include the voice of the people.

According to him, transparency and inclusion are the basis of sustainable governance and the Government of Pakistan has made these principles a part of its reform policies.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the role of every citizen and every community is indispensable in the development of Pakistan.

By bringing the voice of the people to the center of policy-making, we are laying the foundation of a society where development is not just for a few classes but for all.

The Federal Minister said that the Awaz II program has set a new example by including the vulnerable groups, women, youth, and persons with disabilities in the policy process.

He termed the program as a successful example of participatory governance, which is not only playing a significant role in promoting social justice but also institutional transparency.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the government has formulated a comprehensive five-way framework called “Udhan Pakistan” for the country’s development journey, which is based on the pillars of education, exports, environment, energy, and social equality.

He said that the aim of Udhan Pakistan is to turn the current challenges into opportunities and make Pakistan a strong, sustainable, and modern economy. Increasing exports, promoting the digital economy, green energy, and implementing environment-friendly policies are part of this vision. Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that giving the youth a central role in the national development process is the top priority of the government.

He said that the Ministry of Planning has established Young Peace and Development Corps units in 131 educational institutions in 42 cities of the country to train youth for peace, leadership and social development.

He added that more than 60,000 paid internships are being provided under the Empowered Youth Internship Program, out of which 10,000 are specifically reserved for the youth of Balochistan.

Similarly, the Young Development Fellows Program is preparing a new generation of young policy experts, who will be part of national policymaking in the future.

The Federal Minister said that the Ministry of Planning has established the Champions of Reforms Network, which includes experts from various fields who are providing professional advice to the government on policy and reform issues.

He expressed satisfaction that this network is playing the role of a strong bridge between the government and experts.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the Ministry of Planning, in collaboration with the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC), is taking steps to introduce Urdu as an optional subject in CSS examinations so that the youth can better showcase their expressive and analytical skills in their national language.

The Planning Minister expressed his determination that the successful models of the Awaaz II program will be made sustainable through inclusion in the government system, so that the process of participatory development and social justice continues at the institutional level.

Ahsan Iqbal said that if we make the voice of the people a part of our policies, Pakistan can take the form of a strong, fair and transparent society.