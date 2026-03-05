KOHAT:Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the discovery of significant oil and gas reserves in Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, describing it as the largest discovery in the sector so far this year.

According to a notice submitted to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, the company confirmed that a major oil and gas reserve has been discovered in Kohat, marking an important development for Pakistan’s energy sector.

OGDCL stated in the notice that the newly discovered reserves are the biggest find of the year in the country’s oil and gas exploration industry.

The discovery is expected to strengthen domestic energy resources and could help reduce reliance on imported fuel if developed successfully.

Further details regarding the size of the reserves and production estimates are expected to be released after additional technical assessments and testing of the well.