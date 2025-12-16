Dense fog continued to disrupt traffic movement across several parts of Punjab, prompting shut down of multiple sections of major motorways.

According to Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed, the M-2 motorway has been closed from Lahore to Islamabad due to poor visibility caused by thick fog. Similarly, the M-3 motorway has been shut between Faizpur and Rajana, while the M-4 motorway remains closed from Gojra to Multan. In southern Punjab, the M-5 motorway has also been closed from Multan to Zahir Pir as foggy conditions persist.

The spokesperson said the temporary closure of motorways aims to protect commuters’ lives and property, urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during foggy conditions.

Dense fog has also reported on several sections of the national highway, including Manga Mandi, Pattoki, Okara and Sahiwal. Areas such as Kassowal, Iqbal Nagar, Chichawatni and Mian Channu are also experiencing reduced visibility. Severe fog continues to affect Khanewal, Multan, Basti Malook, Lodhran and Bahawalpur, while Ahmedpur Sharqia, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad remain under a thick fog blanket.

In addition to fog, air quality across several cities remains extremely hazardous. Lahore earlier topped the list of the world’s most polluted cities, recording 342 air particulate matter (AQI). According to an international environmental monitoring website, Peshawar currently ranks as Pakistan’s most polluted city with an alarming AQI of 435.

Faisalabad recorded an AQI of 278, while Punjab’s Environment Department reported AQI levels of 279 in Narowal, 251 in Sheikhupura, and 236 in Khanewal, raising serious health concerns for residents.

Authorities have advised citizens to limit outdoor activities, use fog lights while driving, and follow official updates until conditions improve.