Pakistan’s leading actress Mahira Khan, while promoting her new film, has revealed how even her trivial remarks are misrepresented on social media.

Mahira recalled an incident during the conversation and said, “I once just said that my grandmother used to say don’t wear sleeveless. Now whenever I post a sleeveless picture, people immediately comment that she forgot about her grandmother?”

The actress said that these sentences of hers were neither against anyone nor were they meant to create a narrative, but some circles on social media have used them as an excuse for criticism.

Mahira Khan admitted that now she speaks very thoughtfully.

She added that these days I avoid questions, and if I do speak, I choose my words very carefully, because I know that even a small thing can be spread in the wrong way.

Mahira Khan said that she has now become more careful about her personal boundaries and family-related topics, so that no one has the opportunity to misinterpret her words.