OnePlus has snatched the top spot from technology company Xiaomi, which has been at the top of the list of popular smartphones for the past five weeks.

The latest list of popular smartphones released is as follows: According to the list, OnePlus 15 5G (new entry) is first, Xiaomi Redmi K90 Pro Max 5G is second and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is third.

Oppo Find X9 Pro is fourth, Samsung Galaxy A56 is fifth, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is sixth, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is seventh.

Nothing Phone (3A) Lite (new entry) is eighth, Vivo iQOO Neo 11 (new entry) is ninth and Samsung Galaxy A17 is tenth.