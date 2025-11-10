OnePlus retains its top spot in the list of most popular smartphones of the past week.

The latest list of popular smartphones released is as follows:

According to the list, OnePlus 15 5G is in first place, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is in second place and Samsung Galaxy A56 is in third place.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is in fourth place, Oppo Find X9 Pro is in fifth place, Huawei Mate 70 Air (new entry) is in sixth place, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is in seventh place.

Samsung Galaxy A17 is in eighth place, Xiaomi Redmi K90 Pro Max 5G is in ninth place and Xiaomi Redmi K90 5G is in tenth place.