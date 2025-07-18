RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir has been called on by the Libyan Army Chief.

According to the Pakistan Army Public Relations Department (ISPR), Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, called on the Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), at the General Headquarters Rawalpindi.

In the important meeting, matters of mutual interest, the changing situation in the region, security challenges and matters related to defense cooperation were discussed in detail. On this occasion, it was agreed to cooperate in the defense industry and exchange of technical expertise.

In the meeting of the Army Chief with the Libyan Army Chief, discussions were held on effectively dealing with the current security challenges.

Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, upon his arrival at GHQ, visited the Martyrs’ Memorial and laid a wreath to pay tribute to the martyrs. On this occasion, a smart contingent of the Pakistan Army also presented him with a guard of honor.

This visit is a reflection of the growing defense ties between Pakistan and Libya.