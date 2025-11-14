A comprehensive list prepared under the 27th Constitutional Amendment, proposing the transfer of 10 Lahore High Court (LHC) judges and 4 Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges to other provinces.

According to sources, under the proposal, the judges will be assigned to various provincial benches for a period ranging from six months to two years.

Most of the recommended transfers involve postings to the Balochistan High Court’s Zhob bench, as well as the Sindh High Court’s Larkana, Sukkur, and Mirpurkhas benches, sources revealed.

The final approval for these transfers will rest with the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, which is expected to review the proposed list soon.

With the passage of the 27th Amendment, consultation with the concerned judge is no longer required for inter-provincial transfers. Following the reconstitution of the Judicial Commission, a total of 14 judges from the LHC and IHC are set to be transferred to various high court benches across the country.

The Lahore High Court judges proposed for transfer include: Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza, Justice Faisal Zaman Khan, Justice Shahid Karim, Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi, Justice Asjad Javed Ghural, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Asim Hafeez, Justice Amjad Rafiq, Justice Anwar Hussain, and Justice Raheel Kamran Sheikh.

Similarly, four judges from the Islamabad High Court—Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, and Justice Babar Sattar—are also slated for deployment to other provinces.

Officials confirm that a meeting of the newly reconstituted Judicial Commission will be convened soon. During this session, commission members will vote on the proposed transfers, and the decision reached by the majority will be implemented.