Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71.

According to international media reports, the most popular professional wrestler who brought WWE to prominence died in the US state of Florida on Thursday due to a heart attack.

According to a TMZ report, a call regarding a heart attack was received on the health emergency line, after which the team was sent to a house in Clearwater, Florida.

When the medical team arrived at the house, the 71-year-old was unconscious and was transferred to the hospital after being given CPR, but he could not be revived. He was identified in the hospital as legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Hong’s real name was Terry Jean Bolia, who won several championships and belts in his wrestling career while also playing an important and key role in popularizing the sport globally.