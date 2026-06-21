Tehran: Iran has said that the ongoing tensions in Lebanon and alleged ceasefire violations by Israel will be the most important topics in the talks with the United States in Switzerland.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said in a statement to the state news agency IRNA that Iran has serious concerns about the ongoing situation between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon and this issue will be given top priority in today’s talks.

He said that the Zionist government is constantly violating its promises and obligations in Lebanon, which is why this issue will be the main topic of today’s talks.

According to Esmail Baghai, in addition to the situation in Lebanon, the talks will also discuss the issue of Iran’s frozen or restricted financial assets. Tehran is demanding that access to Iranian funds abroad be restored and sanctions imposed on them be eased.

He added that the issue of issuing permits and licenses required for the sale of Iranian oil is also on the agenda of the talks. Iran maintains that the obstacles imposed on oil exports should be removed so that the country’s economy can be supported.

According to analysts, these talks are taking place at a time when diplomatic efforts are underway between the United States and Iran to implement the recent understanding agreement. Progress is being hoped on various issues to reduce tensions between the two countries and create stability in the region.

Experts say that issues such as the situation in Lebanon, Iran’s frozen assets and oil exports can affect the political and economic situation not only in Iran but also in the entire Middle East.

The eyes of international observers are now focused on this important meeting in Switzerland, where representatives of the two countries will discuss several important conflicts and mutual differences in the region.