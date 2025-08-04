The new smartphone Redmi 15 5G introduced by the technology company Xiaomi has snatched the first position from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The list of the most popular smartphones of the past week is as follows:

According to the list, Redmi 15 5G (new entry) is in first place and Samsung Galaxy A56 is in second place.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is in third place, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max is in fourth place and Xiaomi Poco F7 5G is in fifth place.

Samsung Galaxy A36 is in sixth place and Xiaomi Redmi 15 (new entry) is in seventh place.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is in eighth place, Realme 15 Pro 5G (new entry) is in ninth place and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 OnePlus Nord CE5 5G (new entry) is in 10th place.