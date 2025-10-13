Technology company Xiaomi’s smartphone 17 Pro Max has maintained its top position in the list of most popular smartphones for the third week.

The latest list of popular smartphones released is as follows:

According to the list, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max is in first place, Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is in second place and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is in third place.

Xiaomi 15T Pro 5G is in fourth place, Samsung Galaxy A56 is in fifth place, OnePlus 15 5G (new entry) and Xiaomi 17 Pro 5G are in seventh place.

Samsung Galaxy M17 5G (new entry) is in eighth place, Apple iPhone 17 is in ninth place and Samsung A17 5G (new entry) is in tenth place.