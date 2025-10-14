Chasing a target of 277 runs, the South African team scored 51 runs for the loss of two wickets.

The first two wickets of the South African team fell early in the match being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Captain Aiden Markram was dismissed for three and Wayne Mulder for no runs. However, the top scorers of the first innings, Tony de Zorzi (16) and Ryan Rickelton (29), established a partnership of 32 runs to take the team back on track.

Earlier, the Pakistan team was bundled out for 167 runs in its second innings.

When Pakistan started its second innings, Imam-ul-Haq, who played a brilliant innings of 93 runs in the first innings, returned to the pavilion without scoring any runs.

Captain Shan Masood could not resist for long and was declared out LBW on the umpire’s call in the DRS.

Babar Azam was dismissed for 42, Abdullah Shafiq for 41 and Saud Shakeel for 38 runs.

When play resumed after the tea break, Pakistan could only add 17 runs to their total.

On the third ball, Mohammad Rizwan fell to Simon Harmer for 14 runs. Shaheen Afridi also fell for zero with one run added to the total.

Salman Agha fell to Muthusamy for four runs, and on the last ball of the same over, Noman Ali was also dismissed for 11 runs. Sajid Khan was dismissed for one run.

In response to Pakistan’s first innings of 378 runs, South Africa were all out for 269 this morning.

Noman Ali and Sajid Khan bowled brilliantly to give the team a lead of 109 runs.

South Africa started the third day of play on 216 runs for six wickets.

Despite a century by Tony de Zorzi (104), the South African team failed to add much to the previous day’s score and were all out for 269 runs.

Ryan Rickleton was the other notable batsman with 71 runs.

For Pakistan, Noman Ali took six wickets, Sajid Khan took three and Salman Ali Agha took one wicket.

Pakistan scored 378 runs in the first innings. Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Agha scored 93, 93 while captain Shan Masood scored 76 and Mohammad Rizwan scored 75 runs.