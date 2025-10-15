Pakistan started the series with a victory by defeating South Africa by 93 runs in the first Test match.

Chasing a target of 277 runs in the match played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the South African team was all out for 183 runs.

When play began on the fourth day, first innings centurion Tony de Zorzi (16) was bowled by Shaheen Afridi on the third ball. Tristan Stubbs fell victim to Nauman Ali for a total score of 55 runs.

Ryan Rickleton and Dewald Brewis gave their team some hope of victory by putting on a 73-run partnership, but Dewald Brewis was bowled by a brilliant ball by Nauman Ali for 54 runs.

After their dismissal, Ryan Rickleton (45) also returned to the pavilion after adding only 6 runs to the total score.

After the lunch break, South Africa’s wickets continued to fall one after another and the entire team was bowled out for 183 runs.

For Pakistan, Nauman Ali and Shaheen Afridi took four wickets each, while Sajid Khan took two wickets.

Earlier, Pakistan was bowled out for 167 runs in its second innings. Imam-ul-Haq, who had played a brilliant innings of 93 runs in the first innings, returned to the pavilion without scoring a single run.

Captain Shan Masood could not resist for long and was declared out LBW on the umpire’s call in the DRS.

Babar Azam scored 42, Abdullah Shafiq 41 and Saud Shakeel 38 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan 14, Nauman Ali 11, Salman Agha 4, Sajid Khan one and Shaheen Afridi one were out for zero.

In response to Pakistan’s first innings’ 378 runs, the South African team was all out for 269 runs.

Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan showed excellent bowling and gave the team a lead of 109 runs.

Tony De Zorzi scored 104 and Ryan Rickelton scored 71 runs.

For Pakistan, Noman Ali took 6 wickets, Sajid Khan took 3 and Salman Ali Agha took one wicket.