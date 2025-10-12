Pakistan have scored 313 runs for the loss of five wickets by the end of play on the first day of the first Test match against South Africa.

In the match being played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and decided to bat first.

Abdullah Shafiq and Imam-ul-Haq opened the innings for Pakistan, but Abdullah Shafiq scored only two runs and fell victim to Kagiso Rabada on the third ball.

Captain Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq strengthened the team by putting on a partnership of 161 runs. Shan Masood was dismissed for 76 runs.

Five minutes before the tea break, Imam-ul-Haq was caught on 93 runs and missed out on a century. Saud Shakeel was also caught by the bowler on the very first ball.

Babar Azam could not stay at the crease for long and was dismissed for 23 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan (62 not out) and Agha Salman (52 not out) put on an unbeaten 114-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

For South Africa, Senuran Muthusamy took two wickets while Kagiso Rabada, Perinnellan Subramaniam and Simon Harmer took one wicket each.

Pakistan Playing XI:

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafiq, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan

South Africa Playing XI:

Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickleton, Wian Mulder, Aiden Markram (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brewers, Kyle Vereen, 8th Sean Muthusi, Prenlan Subrian, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer