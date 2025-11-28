An anti-terrorism court has extended the interim bail of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry in five cases until January 9.

The extension was granted by the court’s administrative judge, Manzoor Ali Gill, who was hearing various cases against the former minister.

Chaudhry, whose interim bail was set to expire today, failed to appear in court. In response, his lawyers filed a one-day exemption request, citing that Fawad Chaudhry was unwell and admitted to the hospital.

The court accepted the request and approved a one-day exemption from appearance. The judge also directed Fawad’s lawyer to present arguments regarding the bail on the next hearing.

Fawad Chaudhry is facing charges for inciting violence, including provoking his supporters to engage in arson and vandalism.

Several cases have been filed against him, including three cases for burning police vehicles near Jinnah House, and another case related to an attack at Club Chowk in the GOR Gate area.

Additionally, he is facing charges for setting police vehicles on fire in Mughalpura. All of these cases were registered at various police stations, including Sarwar Road, Race Course, and Mughalpura.

