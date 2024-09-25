Tel Aviv/Beirut: 600 people, including women and children, have been martyred and more than 2,500 injured in the Israeli army’s barbaric bombing of Lebanon for the past four days, while the death toll is expected to increase.

According to the international news agency, the indiscriminate bombing by the Israeli army continues in the southern and eastern areas of Lebanon, as a result of which 600 people, including 50 children, 94 women, paramedics and students, have been martyred so far.

The regional and central commanders of Hezbollah have also been martyred in the Israeli attack. According to the Ministry of Health of Lebanon, more than 2500 people were injured as a result of the bombing. Dozens of them are in critical condition.

Most of the martyred and injured include women and children, while several houses were also destroyed. The fear of increasing the number of casualties is being expressed.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, during the last 24 hours, 51 more people were martyred while more than 200 were injured. The United Nations has revealed that more than 90,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon since Monday, while nearly 600 people have died since Monday.

According to a global media report, Ali Kurki, commander of Hezbollah's southern region, was martyred in an airstrike in Beirut on Monday. According to Al Jazeera's report, after the Israeli air strikes, the affected areas became piles of rubble, while hundreds of civilians started moving from there.

It should be noted that two days ago, early in the morning, the Israeli army sent text messages to Lebanese citizens instructing them to stay away from houses and buildings used by Hezbollah.

Sirens were also sounded before the attacks and then bombs started falling from the sky on innocent civilians from all sides. Emergency was imposed in hospitals.