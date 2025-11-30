Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced a sit-in in front of Adiala Jail on Tuesday if the Chief Minister did not meet Imran Khan.

According to Special Assistant on Information Shafi Jan has said that if permission is not given to meet the founding chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday, they will sit-in in front of Adiala Jail.

He said that all members of the National and Provincial Assembly will go to the High Court on Tuesday, they will go to Adiala Jail with Imran Khan’s family on Tuesday, if Imran Khan’s sisters are not met, there will be a sit-in and protest. Imran Khan has not been meeting his family since November 4 and there are concerns about his health.

He said that the PML-N forgets its past. In the past, Muslim League leaders used to meet their criminal leader in London, the cabinet used to consult with Nawaz Sharif during his stay in London, while the government is afraid of Imran Khan’s statements and image. Imran Khan is the most popular political leader in the country, and efforts are being made to stop his statements.

He said that the public representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got the vote in the name of Imran Khan’s release, the only question of the public is when will Imran Khan be released?

The Information Minister of KP further said that the province has not been given funds to meet the obligations of the merged districts and to increase the capacity of the police, three thousand billion rupees are due in the form of NFC, NHP, oil and gas reserves, etc., the province will fight the case vigorously in the NFC meeting on December 4.