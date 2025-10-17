ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi has approached the Islamabad High Court for permission to meet PTI founder Imran Khan.

The Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa approached the Islamabad High Court through a special power of attorney. A request to meet the founder was filed through lawyer Syed Ali Bukhari Advocate.

The petition took the position that guidance from the founder PTI is necessary for the provincial cabinet consultation, the petitioner PTI founder is currently imprisoned in Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi, a request has already been made to the Ministry of Interior and the Punjab Home Department for a meeting.

The petition requested that the court allow an immediate meeting with the founder PTI and allow the founding chairman PTI to meet from time to time in the future as well.

The Chief Minister took the position in the petition that it is mandatory to seek guidance from the founder on sensitive issues of cabinet formation and governance, consultation with the Patron-in-Chief is legally and morally necessary.

The federal and Punjab home secretaries, IG Punjab and Superintendent Adiala were made parties in the petition.

Earlier, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal said in a media interview that we have come to file a request for a meeting between Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi and founder PTI Imran Khan.

Advocate General KP said that after graduating from the High Court, I will go to the Supreme Court and will also meet the Chief Justice of Pakistan. I will also talk about permission for a meeting on the Supreme Court administrative side. The Chief Minister’s consultation with the founder regarding the formation of a new cabinet is necessary.