Australia defeated India in the rain-affected first ODI.

In the match played in Perth, Australia won the toss and invited India to bat first, but the Indian team was in trouble from the start.

India’s opening three batsmen could only score 18 runs in total, their lowest total since the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill scored 10, Rohit Sharma 8 and Virat Kohli were out without scoring a run.

The match had to be stopped twice due to rain during the Indian innings, after which the match was reduced to 26 overs per innings.

India scored 136 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 26 overs. KL Rahul scored 38 and Axar Patel scored 31 runs. Nitish Kumar Reddy remained not out on 19 runs.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Owen and Matthew Cohenman took 2 wickets each, while Mitchell Starc and Nathan Ellis took one wicket each.

Australia were given a target of 131 runs in 26 overs under the DL method, which they easily achieved in 21.1 overs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten on 46 and Matt Renshaw on 21. Josh Phillip was out on 37 while Travis Head and Matthew Short were out on 8 runs each.

For India, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar took one wicket each.