Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released Rs 30.3 billion for health cards during the last nine months.

Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination Muzammil Aslam, while issuing a statement about the health card funds, said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has released Rs 30.3 billion for health cards from March 2024 to December 24, 2024 and a record payment has been made for health cards in the nine months of the current government.

These views were expressed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Advisor Muzammil Aslam while releasing the details of the health card funds. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Advisor said that the caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had closed the health card funds saying that there were no funds.

Muzammil Aslam said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has gained an edge over other provinces in the health sector. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is moving towards success under the vision of PTI founder Imran Khan and the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur.