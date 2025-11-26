PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi has announced protests by members of the assembly in Islamabad every Tuesday for the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and a big rally in Peshawar on December 27.

Addressing a prayer ceremony in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said that today is a painful and sad day for us, our peaceful workers were tortured and shot.

He said that violence against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers is not happening for the first time, some powerful people are considering the people as sheep and goats, powerful people do not want the supremacy of the constitution and law in Pakistan.

He said that the judiciary has been paralyzed, the right has to be exercised within the framework of the constitution and law, some people want chaos.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that we were peaceful on May 9 and November 26 and will continue to be peaceful in the future, but we will not let the sacrifice go in vain.

Sohail Afridi said that every Tuesday, the members of the Islamabad Assembly should be outside the house, every member of the Assembly who has got Imran Khan’s ticket should reach Islamabad on Tuesday and we will reprimand those who do not reach.

He said that we will also sit outside Adiala Jail, until we meet Imran Khan, I will go to Adiala Jail every Thursday.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that I will announce a rally in Peshawar on December 7, we know what they want to do with us, this time they will not be allowed to fire bullets.