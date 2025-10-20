Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to have Chief Minister Sohail Afridi meet the founder of PTI and undergo treatment at Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

According to Express News, two separate resolutions were presented in the assembly session regarding the meeting with Imran Khan and treatment.

The resolution for Imran Khan to meet the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi was presented by PTI member Obaid-ur-Rehman, which was also supported by the opposition members.

The resolution stated that Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Afridi is eager to meet the founder of PTI, this meeting is necessary for the people of the province and to fulfill constitutional responsibilities.

The resolution stated that such decisions should be made in the interest of the people of the province rather than for any political or personal vendetta.

In addition, government member Abdul Salam presented a resolution to have the founding chairman treated by Shaukat Khanum and his personal physician, which was approved by the house.