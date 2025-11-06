ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday asked the Afghan Taliban to act wisely for the sake of peace and stability in the region, Dunya News reported.Talking to media at Parliament House in the federal capital, Khawaja Asif said that Pakistani delegation has already departed for Istanbul, Turkiye for talks, and negotiations with the Afghan Taliban will be held today (Thursday). “Our demand is that Afghan soil should not be used for terrorism,” he said.

Regarding the 27th amendment, Khawaja Asif said that at this stage, I cannot comment on what discussions are taking place. Objections have been raised, and it is not appropriate for me to comment.He said that a clearer picture regarding the 27th amendment will emerge next week. Commenting on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s statement regarding the proposed amendment, he said that the PPP chairman has the right to express his opinion.”

He added that after consultations with all political parties, the final draft of the amendment will be presented.He said that discussions with Afghanistan are only pursued when there is hope for progress — otherwise, it would just be a waste of time. The Defence Minister emphasized once again that Afghanistan must act wisely for the sake of peace and stability in the region.