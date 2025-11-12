ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that Pakistan may take action in Afghanistan in view of the recent terrorist incidents.

He expressed this in a program of a private news channel, where he expressed serious reservations regarding the intervention by Afghanistan.

Khawaja Asif made it clear that Pakistan will not ignore the increasing incidents of terrorism and if the issue of terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan worsens, Pakistan will take strong counter-measures.

Talking about the alleged silence of the Afghan Taliban on the sanctuaries of terrorists, Khawaja Asif said that the condemnation or regret of the Afghan Taliban is limited to mere words and is not proof of the truth.

He added that terrorists are continuously launching attacks against us from the sanctuaries of the Afghan Taliban.

The Defence Minister added that most of the recent terrorist incidents are involving Afghan terrorists and there are no terrorist sanctuaries in Pakistan.

He also mentioned that Pakistan has saved the lives of cadets by the grace of Allah during the Pakistan Army operation at Wana Cadet College.

Khawaja Asif also said regarding India that India is aggressing against Pakistan through Afghanistan and no one should have the misconception that the hostile attitude of our neighboring country has been openly exposed.

The Defense Minister further said that we are always on high alert regarding India and are ready to respond after examining its intentions.