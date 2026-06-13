Public prayers and farewell ceremonies for Iran’s Supreme Leader, martyred Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, will begin on July 4, while he will be buried in Mashhad on July 9.

According to Iranian state media, public condolences and farewell ceremonies in memory of the martyred leader of the revolution and some of his family members will begin on July 4 at the Imam Khomeini Mosque in Tehran.

On July 6, the funeral procession of the martyred Supreme Leader will be brought to the capital Tehran, while funeral prayers will also be offered in the holy city of Qom on July 7.

Later, after the last visitation at various places, the body will be buried in the premises of the Imam Reza (AS) shrine in Mashhad on July 9.

It should be remembered that Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred along with the military leadership and his comrades in the joint Israeli and American attack on Iran on the last day of February.

Ayatollah Khamenei assumed the post of Supreme Leader of Iran after the death of Iran’s founding leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989.

During his leadership, Iran faced several regional and international crises, while he played a central role in issues such as the nuclear program, Middle East politics and tensions with Western countries.

Iranian officials say that domestic and foreign dignitaries, religious leaders and millions of mourners are expected to attend the funeral.

For which extraordinary security arrangements are also being made to maintain peace and order during the ceremonies.

Ayatollah Khamenei will be buried in Mashhad, an important religious city in Iran that attracts millions of pilgrims every year.

It should be noted that since March this year, Ayatollah Khamenei’s son, Mujtaba Khamenei, who was himself injured in the attack that killed his father, has taken over as the new Supreme Leader of Iran.