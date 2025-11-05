Renowned playwright and director Khalilur Rehman Qamar was threatened by an unknown person to make an obscene video viral and demanded a ransom of Rs 15 million. Lahore Police has taken notice of the incident and started an investigation.

According to Khalilur Rehman Qamar, he was at his home when an unknown caller called him and threatened him with a ransom. The caller demanded Rs 15 million through messages and repeated calls and threatened to make an obscene video of Amina Urooj viral if he did not pay.

According to the playwright, he received continuous extortion calls and messages, in which he was threatened with serious consequences if he did not pay the ransom.

On the other hand, DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran has taken notice of the incident and immediately formed a special team to investigate. According to police officials, the accused will be brought to justice soon and a full investigation into the incident is underway.