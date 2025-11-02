Karachi: Actress Javeria Saud, reacting to fellow artists Saba Qamar and Iffat Omar calling Karachi a ‘dirty’ city, has said that Karachi is not dirty, but the mindset of those who call it dirty is dirty.

Yesterday, Iffat Omar posted on X in support of Saba Qamar and called Karachi, the capital of Sindh, a ‘dirty city’.

Earlier, Saba Qamar had said in a podcast that she does not like Karachi, she only goes there for work and returns to Islamabad as soon as the work is completed.

When asked by the host if she has ever thought of moving to Karachi, Saba Qamar replied saying ‘Astaghfirullah’ that she does not like the city. Social media users and showbiz personalities reacted strongly to her statement.

Now, Javeria Saud, who hails from Karachi, has presented her position by sharing screenshots of Saba Qamar and Iffat Omar’s posts on her Instagram story without naming them.

Javeria Saud wrote that Karachi is not dirty, dirty is only the thinking of those who call their own country and cities bad. She said that cities are not dirty, the intentions and thinking of humans are dirty.

The actress further said that be it Karachi or any other city in Pakistan, she loves every part of her country.