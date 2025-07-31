Karachi: K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi has been sentenced, according to which he has been ordered to be removed from his post and a fine of Rs 2.5 million has also been imposed.

According to Express News, the Provincial Ombudsman has sentenced CEO K-Electric Moonis Alvi. The Provincial Ombudsman has ordered the removal of CEO K-Electric from his post and has also imposed a fine of Rs 2.5 million on him.

According to the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, the charge against CEO K-Electric is proven.

It should be noted that Mehreen Zahra had filed a complaint against CEO K-Electric.

According to the Provincial Ombudsman, CEO K-Electric should pay a fine of one month. He harassed and mentally tortured the complainant Mehreen Zahra. If Moonis Alvi does not pay the fine, his movable and immovable property should be confiscated. If he does not pay the fine, his identity card and passport should also be blocked.

It should be noted that a complaint was filed against Moonis Alvi by former Chief Marketing Officer Mehreen Zahra. According to the petitioner, the complainant was hired by K-Electric for consultancy in 2019.

Justice (retd) Shah Nawaz Tariq heard Mehreen Zahra’s petition.

Moonis Alvi’s response

Later, K-Electric CEO Moonis Alvi said in his statement on X (formerly Twitter) that he has always maintained the values of integrity and dignity in professional relationships, and the recent decision is extremely painful.

He said that he respects the legal process and the institutions that uphold it. The results do not reflect the reality of the situation I experienced. I am reviewing the decision with legal counsel and will appeal. I am grateful for the support of people who know me.