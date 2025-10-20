QUETTA: Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Mulakhel took oath as the Acting Chief Justice during a dignified and dignified ceremony at the Balochistan High Court.

The ceremony was held on October 20, 2025 in Courtroom No. 1 of the High Court where Justice Iqbal Ahmed Kasi administered the oath to him. The ceremony was attended by a large number of esteemed judges of the High Court, Registrar Abdul Qayyum Lehri, senior judicial officers, members of the legal community and dignitaries from different walks of life.

The participants warmly congratulated the new Acting Chief Justice on assuming office and expressed their best wishes for him. The ceremony was held with utmost simplicity, dignity and judicial traditions that reflected the grandeur of the judiciary.

Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Mulakhel was born on January 19, 1968 in Quetta. He belongs to a prominent family of the Mulakhel tribe. His father, the late Fazlur Rehman Khan, was a prominent politician, a permanent member of the Pakhtun Jirga and a businessman. He raised his son in an environment of Islamic teachings, patriotism and care.

Justice Mulakhel received his early education from the renowned Tamir Naw Schooling System in Quetta. He completed his graduation and post-graduation in Commerce from the University of Balochistan, along with a Post-Graduate Diploma in Computer Science.

He obtained a law degree from the University Law College, Quetta in 1994. His legal career began in 1995 when he enrolled as an advocate, became an advocate of the High Court in 1997 and the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2010.

He practiced in the District Courts, Balochistan High Court, Federal Shariat Court and the Supreme Court for over 18 years. He fought numerous criminal, civil and constitutional cases, many of which were published in law journals. A significant case was Kamran Khan Mulakhel v. Government of Balochistan (PLD 2012 Balochistan 57), in which he declared the judicial powers of executive magistrates in the province null and void.

His services in bar associations were also prominent, he was the Joint Secretary, Executive Committee Member and Vice President of the Balochistan Bar Association. He was a member and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Balochistan Bar Council from 2010-2015. He delivered lectures as a visiting faculty at the Balochistan Judicial Academy and organized seminars and workshops for the training of lawyers.

In the years 2000 and 2001, he organized the National Lawyers Convention organized by the Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association. On 30 August 2013, he was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Balochistan High Court and became a permanent judge on 2 September 2015. As a judge, he decided more than 4000 cases, including constitutional petitions, appeals and others. He was the chairman and member of various committees of the High Court such as the Rules Committee, Research Committee and Legislation Committee.

He oversaw the preparation of the Balochistan District Judiciary Act 2021 and other laws, after the suicide attack of August 8, 2016, he made efforts for compensation to the families of the martyrs and treatment of the injured.

He started a scholarship program for lawyers for which he received Rs 250 million from the Balochistan government, which has now reached Rs 500 million. So far, 20 lawyers have been given scholarships for higher education in the UK.

On the other hand, the officers and lawyers of the Balochistan High Court welcomed Justice Muhammad Kamran Khan Mulakhel to his new position and expressed hope that the judicial system will become stronger and more transparent under his leadership. This event is an important milestone for the judiciary of Balochistan, which indicates further improvement in the delivery of justice in the province.