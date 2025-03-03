The Pakistani justice system has utterly failed to protect women, as revealed by a recent report from the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO). The statistics are alarming—conviction rates for honour killings and rape stand at a mere 0.5%, while kidnapping convictions are at 0.1% and domestic violence at 1.3%. In 2024 alone, an average of 67 kidnappings, 19 rapes, six domestic violence cases, and two honour killings were reported daily. Given the deep-rooted social stigma and lack of trust in law enforcement, these figures likely represent only a fraction of the true extent of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country. The reality is stark: victims find little hope in the legal system, and perpetrators walk free, reinforcing a cycle of impunity.

The causes behind this crisis are deeply entrenched in the structural flaws of our law enforcement and judicial institutions. Patriarchal norms have long shaped these bodies, fostering an environment where survivors are disbelieved, silenced, or pressured into withdrawing their cases. Out-of-court settlements, often sanctioned by informal jirgas and panchayats, further weaken the judicial process. The police and courts, which should serve as pillars of justice, often become obstacles instead. Investigations into GBV cases are frequently mishandled due to poor evidence collection, intimidation of victims, and procedural delays that stretch cases on for years.

Punjab’s statistics are particularly disturbing—out of 4,641 reported rape cases, only 20 resulted in convictions. Meanwhile, Sindh and Balochistan recorded zero rape convictions. Such figures expose a system in disrepair, where justice is not just delayed but outright denied. A fundamental overhaul of the system is necessary to ensure justice for survivors and deter potential perpetrators.

To address these failings, immediate reforms must be enacted. A crucial step is the prioritization of hiring female police officers. Currently, women make up less than 2% of Pakistan’s police force, a number that must drastically increase. Female officers can provide a more supportive environment for survivors, encouraging them to report crimes without fear of harassment or dismissal.

Additionally, the establishment of fast-track courts dedicated to GBV cases is imperative. The judicial backlog and drawn-out legal processes deter survivors from seeking justice. Special courts can expedite trials and improve conviction rates. Legal aid for survivors must also be guaranteed and expanded, ensuring they have the resources to fight their cases. Furthermore, out-of-court settlements in cases of sexual and domestic violence must be outlawed to prevent perpetrators from escaping justice through coercion or intimidation.

Law enforcement agencies must also improve forensic evidence collection and digitize case tracking to reduce bureaucratic inefficiencies. Without decisive action, countless women will continue to suffer violence with little hope of seeing their perpetrators held accountable. It is time to demand systemic reforms and make justice a reality rather than an unfulfilled promise.