Islamabad: The trade deficit and imports increased in the first five months of the current fiscal year 2025-26, while exports decreased.

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, the trade deficit increased by 37.17 percent from July to November of the current fiscal year and the trade deficit reached $15.469 billion.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, the trade deficit increased by 32.79 percent on an annual basis in November, but the trade deficit decreased by 11.86 percent on a monthly basis to $2.855 billion.

According to the report, imports increased by 13.26 percent from July to November to $28.313 billion, while imports in November remained at $5.253 billion.

According to the Bureau of Statistics, exports from July to November decreased by 6.39 percent to $12.84 billion. In November, exports decreased by 15.35 percent on an annual basis and 15.80 percent on a monthly basis, while exports in November remained at $2.39 billion.