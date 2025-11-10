KARACHI : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that his party will not vote in in favour of the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

According to party sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman left Karachi for Dubai on a private airline, and from there he will travel to Bangladesh.

Sources said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will attend the International Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) Conference in Bangladesh, which has invited religious scholars and spiritual leaders from around the world.

Speaking to the media before his departure, he said that JUI-F has decided not to vote in favour of the 27th Constitutional Amendment. He said that the government has violated its commitment by including points from the 26th Amendment, which had previously been removed, into the 27th Constitutional Amendment.