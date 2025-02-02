The recent actions of the ruling regime regarding judicial appointments in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) are yet another alarming indicator of the shrinking space for an independent judiciary in Pakistan. The concerns expressed by five judges of the IHC, through an SOS letter, regarding the plan to transplant judges from other courts were swiftly disregarded by President Asif Zardari, who proceeded with the controversial appointments. This raises serious questions about judicial independence and the increasing executive overreach in matters of the judiciary.

There are growing fears that one of these relocated judges may be positioned as the chief justice of the IHC—an outcome that would not be surprising, given the government’s track record. The judiciary had already been bracing for retaliation after certain judges voiced their concerns to the former chief justice about undue interference in judicial proceedings by the establishment. This latest move appears to be a calculated effort to reshape the judiciary into a compliant institution that aligns with the ruling powers’ interests.

The helplessness of senior judges in the face of such manipulations is deeply concerning. If those entrusted with upholding the law find themselves powerless, where does that leave the ordinary citizen? When the judiciary itself is compromised, the common Pakistani is left with little hope of receiving justice in an increasingly oppressive system.

The fears outlined in the judges’ letter were not unfounded. The nation has already seen competent judges being sidelined, their rightful promotions denied, simply because they refused to toe the line of the ruling regime. The strategic fixing of cases and appointments of judges based on political convenience have only reinforced perceptions that the judiciary is being engineered to perpetuate the status quo. President Zardari’s decision to proceed with these judicial placements is a reaffirmation of this dangerous trend.

However, history has shown that such tactics cannot be sustained indefinitely. When institutions are continuously subverted, they eventually reach a breaking point. The ruling elite may believe they can suppress dissent within the judiciary, but there will come a time when such injustices will be met with a stronger reaction than mere letters and protests. The balance of power in any system inevitably corrects itself, and those orchestrating these undemocratic measures will one day face the consequences of their actions.

At present, Pakistan appears to be veering towards a dystopian future—one marked by authoritarianism, repression, and a judiciary that serves as a rubber stamp for executive decisions. This trajectory is both dangerous and unsustainable. Justice is the cornerstone of any stable society, ensuring that power remains accoW#untable and that the people’s faith in governance is preserved.

Pakistan cannot afford to let its judicial system collapse under political pressure. If the slide towards anarchy is not arrested, the nation risks a complete breakdown of institutional integrity. The time to course-correct is now before it is too late.