ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan, headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, has approved the appointment of two and three additional judges in the Islamabad and Balochistan High Courts, respectively, by a majority vote.

A statement issued after the meeting of the Judicial Commission said that two meetings of the Judicial Commission were held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi.

According to the statement, in the first meeting of the Judicial Commission, the appointments of additional judges for the Islamabad High Court were considered and in the second meeting of the commission, the appointments of new judges in the Balochistan High Court were considered.

The Judicial Commission said that both the meetings of the commission were held in the Supreme Court Islamabad Conference Room, where the appointment of District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Azam Khan as an additional judge in the Islamabad High Court was approved by a majority vote.

According to the statement, the appointment of Advocate Supreme Court Inam Amin Minhas as an additional judge in the Islamabad High Court was approved by a majority vote.

The second meeting of the Judicial Commission considered the appointments of additional judges in the Balochistan High Court.

The meeting unanimously approved the appointment of three Supreme Court lawyers, Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Ayub Khan and Muhammad Najmuddin Mengal, as additional judges in the Balochistan High Court.

According to the announcement, important decisions were taken unanimously in both meetings of the Judicial Commission, while candidates who did not obtain the required majority can be re-nominated for vacant posts in the future.